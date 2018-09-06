Home Business

American Express to lay stress on SMEs, start-ups in India

Global player in commercial payments, American Express, plans to focus on SMEs and start-ups to drive growth in India.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Saru Kaushal, VP & GM, Global Commercial Services, American Express Banking Corp India

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Global player in commercial payments, American Express, plans to focus on SMEs and start-ups to drive growth in India. The US-based American Express, also referred to as Amex, serves 3.3 million businesses and more than 60 per cent of Fortune 500 companies globally. It has about 1.2 million card members and 10.2 per cent market share in India. Now, Amex is focusing on SMEs and start-ups in India as these enterprises are growing at a robust pace.

“Start-ups and SMEs in India have been growing and spending at much higher rate than big corporations and these enterprises have been scripting India’s success story. While these enterprises are coming up with excellent innovations and businesses, they need support in terms of streamlining their expenses and payments. Here is where American Express sees a huge opportunity for its expense management solutions in India.

We aim to work closely with these companies, offering customised solutions to identify expenditure trends and abnormal spending behaviour to drive compliance, frame finance policies and control expenses better. This will help companies in reducing costs and bringing in profitability to bottom line in the long run,” explained Saru Kaushal, VP & GM, Global Commercial Services, American Express Banking Corp India.

American Express would be targeting start-ups and companies with turnover as little as `1 crore per annum to companies in the mid-market segments with annual revenues running into hundreds of crores, as part of its new strategy. It aims to use data analytics to come up with customised solutions for businesses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
American Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt