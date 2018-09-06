Home Business

Charging Stations for e-Vehicles inaugurated at Dwarka Metro station

Charging Infrastructure has been developed by Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd (REIL), having 18 charging stations.

Published: 06th September 2018

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Anant G Geete inaugurated the charging infrastructure in the premises of Dwarka Metro station on Thursday.

As many as 400 e-rickshaws may be charged from these stations free of cost, Mr Geete said on the occasion.

The Minister said if sponsors are ready, then charging will remain free of cost.

REIL has already set up 45 charging stations till date, in different cities. The Department of Heavy Industry funds charging station installed by REIL.

Last week, the Minister had launched eight charging stations in the premises of Udyog Bhawan, for facilitating charging of e-vehicles.

For reduction in pollution levels and making cities cleaner and environment-friendly, the government is working on (Faster Adoption and Manufacture of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles) FAME-II Scheme, having focus on mass and shared public transportation, based on the electric power train.

The necessity for development of charging infrastructure for smooth roll out of electric mobility in the country is being addressed in Phase-II of the FAME Scheme.

The Department has notified FAME India Scheme in 2015, under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan of the government.

The Phase-1 of this scheme is being implemented through four focus areas, namely Demand Creation, Pilot Projects, Charging Infrastructure and Technology Platform and R & D.

Under the Demand Creation component of the scheme, incentive is available to buyers of electric and hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in the form of an upfront reduced purchase price to enable wider adoption.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh was also present on this occasion.

