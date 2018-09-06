Key Indian equity indices open in green

By IANS

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher despite a muted trend in global markets.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 38,018.31 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 38.161.85 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 38,096 points, up by 77.69 points, or 0.20 per cent.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which was quoting at 11,499.60 points, was up by 22.65 points or 0.20 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were showing a mixed trend. Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.42 per cent, Hang Seng was down by 0.57 per cent, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.02 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.21 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in red, down by 1.20 per cent while FTSE 100 was also down by 1.01 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.