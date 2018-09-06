Home Business

Microsoft releases Indian language 'Speech Corpus' for researchers

Microsoft Indian Language Speech Corpus is an extension of our on-going efforts to reduce language barriers and empower Indians to harness the full potential of the Internet.

Published: 06th September 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

BENGALURU: To help researchers and academia build Indian language speech recognition for all applications where speech is used, Microsoft India on Thursday launched its Indian language "Speech Corpus", offering speech training and test data for Telugu, Tamil and Gujarati.

This is the largest publicly available Indian language speech dataset which includes audio and corresponding transcripts, Microsoft said in a statement.

This Indian language "Speech Corpus" content is provided by Microsoft Research Open Data initiative, a collection of free datasets from Microsoft Research to advance research in areas such as natural language processing, computer vision, and domain-specific sciences.

Also Read | Robots won't render people jobless: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

"Microsoft Indian Language Speech Corpus is an extension of our on-going efforts to reduce language barriers and empower Indians to harness the full potential of the Internet," said Sundar Srinivasan, General Manager, Artificial Intelligence and Research, Microsoft India.

"Using our technology expertise, we want to accelerate innovation in voice based computing for India by supporting researchers and academia," Srinivasan said.

Microsoft's Indian Language Speech Corpus was tested at Interspeech 2018 conference in Hyderabad this month.

In a Low Resource Speech Recognition Challenge, participants used data from Microsoft Indian language speech corpus to build Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems.

They were able to create high-quality speech recognition models using this data, thus validating the efficacy of the Corpus, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has been working with Indian languages for over two decades since the launch of Project Bhasha in 1998, allowing users to input localised text easily and quickly using the Indian Language Input tool.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Microsoft Research Automatic Speech Recognition Microsoft India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality