Pariwartan scheme needs concessions from RBI

The power ministry is seeking some concessions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the matter of power sector stressed assets.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The power ministry is seeking some concessions from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the matter of power sector stressed assets. On Wednesday, Power secretary A K Bhalla said there were “some issues” in the mooted Pariwartan scheme, which envisions the warehousing of power sector non-performing assets.

“There are some concessions that are needed from RBI like upfront valuation of the stressed assets,” Bhalla pointed out. With the sector housing several lakh crore worth of bad loans, the government had set up an empowered committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary to resolve issues related to these plants. While the first meeting of the panel was held on August 31, the RBI representative was not present.  

The issue had become more serious after the Allahabad High declined to give any reprieve to these plants from RBI’s new framework for resolving bad loans. The framework provides for a strict timeline for resolution where debt is Rs 2,000 crore or more, with insolvency proceedings mandated to begin in case lenders provide no resolution plan within 180 days of default.

