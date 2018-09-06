Home Business

Petrol price reaches Rs.86.91/litre in Mumbai, diesel hovering at Rs.75.96/litre

Fuel prices across four major cities remained steady on Wednesday, after recording an increase for ten consecutive days.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

fuel,petrol,oil,diesel

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices once again witnessed a hike on Thursday, with petrol being sold at Rs.79.51 per litre and diesel at Rs.71.55 per litre here in the national capital.

The price of petrol has been increased by 20 paise per litre, while diesel saw a hike of 21 paise per litre, as compared to Tuesday's prices in New Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol has surpassed the Rs 86 mark to be sold at Rs.86.91 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs.75.96 per litre.

Fuel prices across four major cities remained steady on Wednesday, after recording an increase for ten consecutive days.

While petrol prices were selling at an unchanged price of Rs 79.31 per litre yesterday, the same was retailing at Rs. 86.72 in Mumbai, Rs. 82.41 in Chennai and Rs. 82.22 in Kolkata.

The diesel prices also remained unchanged on Wednesday across the four metropolitan cities, as per the Indian Oil Corporation. A litre of diesel was being sold at Rs 71.34 in Delhi, Rs 75.74 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 75.39 per litre in Chennai and Rs 74.19 per litre in Kolkata.

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the rise in fuel prices in the country was "temporary," adding that a rise in global crude oil prices was responsible for the price surge in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petrol Price Diesel Price

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt