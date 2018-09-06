Sensex ends higher at 38,242.81 points on fresh buying

By UNI

MUMBAI: The BSE Sensex recovered on Thursday by 224.50 points to end the volatile session on a positive note at 38,242.81, snapping the losing streak of last six sessions, on fresh buying in Energy, Health Care, Industrials and Bankex counters amid weaker global cues.

The Nifty of National Stock Exchange (NSE) too moved up by 59.95 points to 11,536.90.

The session was marred by volatility throughout the day, as the Sensex edged higher by 143 points to 38,161.85 in the morning trade.

It then rallied by 302 points to touch the day's high of 38,320.96.

Later, it shaved off the early gains and fell near about 106 points to hit day's low of 37,912.50.

It recouped the losses in late trade and closed firm at 38,242.81, advancing by 224.50 points as compared to its last close.

The Nifty recorded day's high and low at 11,562.25 and 11,436.05 points, respectively.

The sectoral indices like Energy, Health Care, Utilities, Industrials and Bankex pushed the Sensex up, aided by gains in scrips of Reliance Industries, Powergrid, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Adani Ports, brokers informed.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index and Small-Cap rose by 0.31 per cent and 0.46 pc.

Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, as 1,595 shares gained while 1,119 fell and 176 were unchanged.

Overseas, most European and Asian stocks were trading lower amid ongoing concerns over emerging markets and potential new US tariffs on China.

US stocks closed mostly lower Wednesday as tech stocks dropped after Facebook Inc.and Twitter Inc. executives testified on Capitol Hill about online misinformation.