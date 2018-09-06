Service sector activity slips in August after 21-month peak as orders decline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s services sector activity cooled in August, after peaking to a 21-month high in July, as new business orders declined. Firms slowed down hiring amid rising input cost inflation, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The Nikkei India Services Business Activity Index fell from July’s peak of 54.2 to 51.5 in August. A score below 50 denotes contraction. “August data signalled that the pace of growth in India’s services economy cooled from July’s recent peak. This was matched by the slowest expansions in new business and employment since May and November 2017 respectively,” said Aashna Dodhia, economist at IHS Markit, who authored the report.

Meanwhile, the headline seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index fell to 51.9 in August from July’s 21-month high of 54.1, owing to weaker growth in both the manufacturing and service sectors.

On the price front, input cost inflation was the strongest in nine months. On a positive note, business confidence rose to the highest level since May.

“Input cost inflation in the services sector accelerated to the sharpest since November 2017, fuelled by higher oil-related prices,” Dodhia said, adding that firms faced pressure on their margins as they were unable to fully pass on higher cost burdens to price-sensitive customers.

Business confidence remained positive in August and was driven by upbeat forecasts of sales, an expected improvement in demand and promotional activities, the survey noted.