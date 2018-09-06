Home Business

Was GDP growth overestimated?

Concerns are being raised about overestimation of manufacturing output, putting a chill on India’s world-beating growth story.

Published: 06th September 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The government may be cheering the latest 8.2 per cent quarterly GDP growth, but concerns are being raised about overestimation of manufacturing output, putting a chill on India’s world-beating growth story.

And if the raised objections come from none other than a member of the RBI’s esteemed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the repercussions can be understandably damning.

“Does the new series represent a fuller description of the manufacturing value added, or is it an overestimation?” wrote Dr Ravindra Dholakia, RBI’s MPC member.

In an article Dholakia co-authored with R Nagaraj and Manish Pandya and was published in a periodical, the trio noted that a large observed divergence gave rise to “serious doubts about the veracity of the new (GDP) estimates.” Moreover, the reported high growth rates were at variance with other macroeconomic correlates, they wrote, indicating that our official statisticians probably overestimated manufacturing output, because of which FY19’s first quarter GDP crossed past the magical 8 per cent mark — a first during NDA’s tenure.  

The GDP data released last Friday showed manufacturing sector expanded 13.5 per cent during the June quarter. “Specifically, the manufacturing sector estimates in the new series are in the eye of the storm, since its share in GDP at current prices is larger by about two percentage points (compared to the old series), and its annual growth rates are significantly higher — with a change even in the direction of growth in some cases,” they observed.

The new series of NAS with the base year 2011-12 shows that manufacturing sector’s share in GDP in current prices is significantly higher, and its growth rate much higher than those reported in the older series.

“The very basis of the change in the approach to data collection for estimating manufacturing GDP seems questionable. Hence the higher share and faster growth rate of manufacturing sector reported in the new GDP series seems to have little justification based on mere coverage of ASI,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, RBI maintained its full-year growth forecast at 7.4 per cent, while flagging risks from high oil prices and trade tensions escalating into a currency war.

Also, Dholakia has been advocating lower interest rates to support growth and was the sole member opposing rate hikes during MPC’s August meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt