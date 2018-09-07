Home Business

Ashok Leyland opens electric vehicle facility at Ennore

The in-house facilities cover testing for motors, battery modules and packs, power electronics laboratory. The facility is equipped with digital tools for manufacturing and field tracking.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland Friday inaugurated a new electric vehicle facility at its Ennore plant near here to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary.

Design, prototyping, testing, and solutions design can be carried out at the commercial vehicle major's first integrated facility.

ALSO READ | Ashok Leyland to supply 300 double-decker buses to Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation

"In our 70th year, we are laying the foundation of our future.

The EV Centre in Ennore will give us the edge throughout the evolution of eMobility", company, Managing Director, Vinod K Dasari said.

"Our plan is to start working on new product platforms in electric vehicles such as eLCV (light commercial vehicle), low floor city buses, last mile connectivity and power solutions products," he said.

The in-house facilities cover testing for motors, battery modules and packs, power electronics laboratory. The facility is equipped with digital tools for manufacturing and field tracking.

The centre along with the eMobTech centre located in IIT Madras Research Park in Adyar would be generating and implementing all the services and solutions contracts that are related in eMobility for Ashok Leyland.

Commenting on the setting up of the facility, Ashok Leyland, Electric Vehicles and eMobility, Business Unit, Head, Karthick Athmanathan said, "the focus is on a massive number of internal initiatives for safety, reliability and optimising the total cost of ownership.

" "We are committed to exploit new opportunities in terms of efficiency, energy, geometry and business models which electric drive trains offer.

At present, we have a capacity to take care of about 5,000-10,000 vehicles per annum with different battery and charging options", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hinduja Group Ashok Leyland electric vehicle facility Ennore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality