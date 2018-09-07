Fortis promoters Singh brothers told to maintain status quo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday issued notices to erstwhile promoters of Fortis Healthcare, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, to maintain status quo of directorship and shareholding in RHC Holding Private Limited.

Shivinder Singh on Tuesday had announced moving NCLT to remove his elder brother Malvinder from the Board of RHC Holding and accused him of “blatant acts of mismanagement”. RHC Holding, which is the holding company of Fortis Healthcare, is jointly owned by the two brothers.

Shivinder, in his petition filed before the NCLT, had alleged “illegal and unlawful manipulation of records” of RHC Holdings including forging of signature of his wife Aditi Singh, while asking the tribunal to declare that Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani caused grave prejudice to the interest of the company by acting in “collusion with each other”.

Shivinder has also requested NCLT to “direct Malvinder Mohan Singh and Respondent No. 4 (Sunil Godhwani) to restitute the undue gains made by themselves which lead to losses being suffered by the petitioners and RHC Holdings”.

The younger of the Singh brothers has also asked NCLT to direct Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani to “restitute and restore the wealth of RHC Holdings which got eroded due to their unlawful actions” and disclose “their assets, bank accounts and net worth”.

The NCLT has directed Malvinder Singh and other respondents to file their replies within 10 days and sought a rejoinder from Shivinder Singh in two weeks.

The bench also allowed Shivinder and other petitioners, his wife Aditi Singh and Shivi Holdings Private Limited, to examine the records of RHC Holding, either himself or through an authorised Chartered Accountant or Company Secretary. The case will be next heard on October 9.