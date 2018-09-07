Home Business

Fortis promoters Singh brothers told to maintain status quo

The NCLT has directed Malvinder Singh and other respondents to file their replies within 10 days and sought a rejoinder from Shivinder Singh in two weeks.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday issued notices to erstwhile promoters of Fortis Healthcare, Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh, to maintain status quo of directorship and shareholding in RHC Holding Private Limited.

Shivinder Singh on Tuesday had announced moving NCLT to remove his elder brother Malvinder from the Board of RHC Holding and accused him of “blatant acts of mismanagement”. RHC Holding, which is the holding company of Fortis Healthcare, is jointly owned by the two brothers.

Shivinder, in his petition filed before the NCLT, had alleged “illegal and unlawful manipulation of records” of RHC Holdings including forging of signature of his wife Aditi Singh, while asking the tribunal to declare that Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani caused grave prejudice to the interest of the company by acting in “collusion with each other”.

Shivinder has also requested NCLT to “direct Malvinder Mohan Singh and Respondent No. 4 (Sunil Godhwani) to restitute the undue gains made by themselves which lead to losses being suffered by the petitioners and RHC Holdings”.

The younger of the Singh brothers has also asked NCLT to direct Malvinder and Sunil Godhwani to “restitute and restore the wealth of RHC Holdings which got eroded due to their unlawful actions” and disclose “their assets, bank accounts and net worth”.

The NCLT has directed Malvinder Singh and other respondents to file their replies within 10 days and sought a rejoinder from Shivinder Singh in two weeks.

The bench also allowed Shivinder and other petitioners, his wife Aditi Singh and Shivi Holdings Private Limited, to examine the records of RHC Holding, either himself or through an authorised Chartered Accountant or Company Secretary. The case will be next heard on October 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality