India seconds US call for reforms in WTO

Published: 07th September 2018

Suresh Prabhu

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Perhaps agreeing with the US, the Indian government on Thursday indicated that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) indeed has to ‘shape up.’

Asia’s third-largest economy’s remarks come close on the heels of US President Donald Trump, who last week threatened to withdraw from WTO ‘if it doesn’t shape up.’

“WTO needs reform, it needs change. India is willing to be a facilitator to make it happen, given our good relations with the world’s countries,” said Suresh Prabhu, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation.

Trump’s beef with the global trade body follows the ongoing trade scuffles with China, Germany and other EU countries, putting pressure on export-dependent nations and emerging markets relying on foreign inflows.

Speaking at a two-day event organised by the US India Business Council in Mumbai, Prabhu said the government will work to create a new agenda for WTO. “How can we work together to create a new dynamic agenda for WTO…We will take this up during my next visit to Geneva.” It may be noted that in the past, Prabhu was vocal about how the global trade body has come “under threat,” though India strongly supports its need for existence.

“The very existence of WTO is now under threat. But, if there is no WTO, all countries will face problems. There will be chaos,” he said earlier.  

Stating that India’s relations with the US were strong and that the two countries plan to promote strategic interests, Prabhu said, “The US is a country where we have trade surplus and have trade with the country on merchandise as well as services and have large number of people working there. So we have a very different kind of relationship with the US.”

The Commerce and Industry Minister added that the two nations have close relationship in areas like defence and others.

