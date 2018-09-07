Home Business

NCLAT issues notice to Walmart, enquires about business model

The appeal was filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approval for Walmart-Flipkart deal.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Walmart

Walmart International. (File photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has issued a notice to Walmart, enquiring about its business model under an appeal filed against the Walmart-Flipkart deal.

"Before going into the merit of the appeal, we intend to know the manner in which Walmart International Holdings Inc. and Flipkart Pvt. Ltd. do their business in the relevant market in India," the notice, which was issued on September 6, said.

