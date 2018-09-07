Nissan whips out fresh strategy for Indian market

Home Business

Japanese automaker giant Nissan, which so far has tasted limited success in India, on Thursday announced a new strategy for the Indian market.

Published: 07th September 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Japanese automaker giant Nissan, which so far has tasted limited success in India, on Thursday announced a new strategy for the Indian market. The company said that it will bring the best of Nissan’s and Datsun’s worldwide line-up to India and build on Nissan’s technological leadership in electrification and connected cars.

In future, the company aims to reinforce Nissan as premium mainstream brand, while the Datsun brand will offer products of high value to customers. India may expect new SUVs from Nissan as the company also confirmed launching its compact SUV Kicks.

The company further said that it would double sales and service touch points in the next three years. At present, Nissan has 270 touch points in India. It also announced further development of the Nissan design centre in Chennai to ensure its cars meet the rapidly changing expectations of Indian customers.

“Nissan is committed to India and has built the foundations to succeed,” said Peyman Kargar, senior vice-president, Nissan Motor. “Our aim is to ensure our operations in India are best in class, and that India becomes an even more significant global hub for Nissan and the Alliance in manufacturing, engineering and research and development,” he added.

According to Nissan, it will be hiring 500 employees for the company’s first Global Digital Hub located in Kerala as part of the expansion plans. On the product innovation part, it will hire 1,000 more engineers at RNTBCI to enhance the Alliance’s (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi) number one position in R&D in India.

Since 2010, the Alliance has invested over Rs 6,100 crore towards engineering, development and manufacturing. However, when it comes to market share, the company lags behind its Japanese peers — Suzuki, Honda and Toyota.

