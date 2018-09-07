Renal failure - why monsoons are crucial

By Online MI

Kidneys are a vital part of our body. They act as sieves for filtering out waste products harmful for the human system. They help to maintain our blood pressure and produce of red cells important for our working. Hence, kidneys are very crucial for a healthy body.

Renal failure can be a result of many reasons including high blood pressure, diabetes, infections, chronic diseases, etc. Slowly and gradually, the kidneys stop performing their functions before failing completely. Normally, humans possess a pair of kidneys. When both the kidneys stop functioning, it is termed as Kidney Failure or Renal Failure.

Some of the main prerenal causes of kidney failure are:

1. Low blood volume due to extreme blood loss

2. Very less intake of fluids abnormal

3. Dehydration due to loss of body fluids

4. Obstruction of the renal artery or vein causing irregular blood flow to and from the kidneys.

Symptoms and signs

Renal failure is initially observed to be asymptomatic. Hence, it is possible that the patient will fail to detect kidney failure in its initial stage. With the slow damage of kidneys, symptoms are bound to develop. This is because the only function of kidneys gets stopped. They will be unable to regulate fluids and balance electrolytes.

This is when one is able to notice stark symptoms like the following:

• Weakness

• Lethargy

• Shortness of breath

• Edema or swelling

• Anemia

• Fatigue

• Metabolic acidosis

• Congestive heart failure

• Uremia or high urea levels

• Low calcium blood levels

• Hyperkalaemia or high potassium blood

• Arrhythmias or irregular heartbeats

It is advised to stay alert of the signal of the body. Early detection of any disease is far better than suffering from the disease.

Rain bane

Monsoons are a sign of joy and relief. But at the same time, it is an invitation to infections. It is the best time for micro-organisms to breed and destroy our cells. It is extremely important to protect ourselves from the wrath of diseases during this season. Rainy season is known to spread forms of kidney failure widely. The following precautions are a must to keep our kidneys healthy:

• Cleanliness is next to godliness. Hygienic surroundings help to keep unwanted micro-organisms at bay. The most touched surfaces should be cleaned using bleach based or chlorine based cleaners.

• Drinking water should be purified and disinfected before consumption. The supply of safe drinking water during monsoons tends to get hampered. It is advised to boil water before drinking it. You can treat the water with chlorine if required.

• There is always an uncertainty in the quality of food prepared outside your home. They use an unknown source of water and other ingredients posing a threat to your health. It is advised by professionals to consume fresh home cooked food for staying disease-free.

• Hands are the most common transmitters of infections. It is important to wash hands well after using the bathroom. You should always begin and end your meals by washing your hands using good disinfectant.

• Our electronic gadgets have proved to be a carrier of millions of deadly micro-organisms. Laptops, keyboards and phones should be cleaned nicely before using. It reduces the risk of transfer of infections.

• Stress is a great enemy of our body. It is scientifically proven that high stress levels weaken our immunity system making it prone to numerous diseases. It is mandatory to be stress free to lead a healthy lifestyle. Practise yoga, exercise and remain happy!

• Processed foods are high in sodium and potassium additives posing a risk to your health. It is suggested to avoid packaged and processed foods completely.

• Make sure you are eating freshly cut fruits. Pre-cut fruits pose a risk of accumulating micro-organisms. Doctors nowadays advise peeling fruits before consuming as the outer skin has a chance of containing pesticides and other germs.

• It is extremely tempting to feel the raindrops and get wet in the showers of rain. It is surely fun to get dirty once in a while. But make sure you clean your body as soon as you get back home. Do not touch other things or people to avoid spreading germs.

• You are bound to yet your shoes muddy in the season of monsoons. One should try to remove shoes outside the premises of house to prevent any infection from entering your house. You can also remove and carry your shoes to your storage to keep your floor clean and safe.

• Sugar levels should be controlled for the sake of your kidneys. High glucose levels can damage your kidneys badly.

Cancer and renal failure

Renal failure is a real risk for cancer patients too. This is considered a serious complication in the treatment of cancer. However, the cause is also related to the treatment of the disease.

Cancer patients need special preventive measures to avoid renal failure and receive effective treatment. Such complications can increase the already high cost of treatment for cancer patients. This makes insurance plans such as cancer insurance in Indiamore important for the healthy.

Thus, while you are followingthetips to maintain the powerful pair of kidneys bestowed by God, also keep health insurance. Health insurance like Mediclaim and cancer care insurance are especially important in India since the majority of the families end up paying out of their pockets for their sick members.

This out of pocket expense for healthcare is known to bring family wealth to the ground. Safeguard your family’s fortunes and future with health insurance plans.