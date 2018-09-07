Rupee ends positive at 71.73 against US dollar

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Rupee on Friday ended positive at 71.73, jumping by 26 paise against the greenback on fresh dollar selling by banks and exporters.

Even, the dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas and a firm domestic equity market supported the Indian currency, they added.

ALSO READ | Indian rupee breaches 72 to the dollar to hit new low

With yesterday's record low at 71.99, the domestic unit improved by 4 paise to 71.95 in early trade. Till the end of the session, it gained by 26 paise to finish at 71.73, as compared to its last close.

The high fluctuation was witnessed during the day as it recorded days high and low at 72.04 and 71.65 respectively.

The rupee ended positive today, snapping a negative trend of last five sessions.