Sensex and Nifty rise, wrap up worst week since end June

The Nifty Auto index climbed 2.2 per cent, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, up 5.2 per cent, topping the gains.

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended higher on Friday helped by gains in energy and automobile stocks as the rupee regained some lost ground, but the benchmark indexes logged their worst week since end June.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.38 per cent to 38,389.82, but finished the week 0.66 per cent lower. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 0.45 per cent to 11589.10, but posted a 0.78 per cent loss on the week.

Reliance Industries Ltd, up 1.4 per cent, was the top boost to the index. The Nifty Auto index climbed 2.2 per cent, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, up 5.2 per cent, topping the gains.

