Keeping Iranian oil flowing to India no easy task under US sanctions

M C Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Impending US sanctions on Iran are likely to affect India’s crude oil imports from the country as tight markets make it difficult to replace lost barrels. While the oil ministry has said it would continue negotiating with the US, it is currently uncertain how India will manoeuvre between Indo-US relations and its long standing bilateral equations with Iran.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said it would consider waivers where appropriate, but stuck to the demand that importers reduce Iran imports to zero by November. “This time, it is going to be severe,” said K Ravichandran, senior vice-president and group head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, “There is uncertainty on how much oil Iran would eventually be able to export.”

India imports over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements and provisional data shows it imported 220 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2017-18. Imports from Iran by public sector refiners were 9.8 mmt for the year, according to an oil ministry Lok Sabha submission, while data from PwC pegs overall crude imports from Iran for the same year at 22.8 mmt. During the current fiscal, public sector refiners have imported 5.67 mmt as of June.

However, industry experts believe that this fell sharply in August following difficulties faced by oil firms in finding insurance for cargoes. While the Iranian government moved quickly to partly resolve the issue by allowing refiners to use its own tankers on a CIF basis (cost, insurance, freight), insurance issues will remain a headache since insurers were denied reinsurance for refineries processing Iranian crude the last time such sanctions were in place. So will finding banking channels or financing for Iran imports, Ravichandran said.

Following the lifting of sanctions in 2016, Iran offered discounts accounting for a sharp rise in imports. The assessment now is that the kind of volumes we buy from Iran would be difficult to replace, despite OPEC members responding positively in committing to increase production to compensate for the shortfall.

“India, however, is still taking Iranian cargoes and using Iranian tankers to import oil, enjoying almost free shipping and extended credit periods, similar to the Chinese strategy. But, it remains to be seen if India can continue to withstand US pressure... we believe Iranian exports and production will likely fall by between 1-1.5 mmbpd (million barrels per day) after US sanctions kick in,” DBS Group said in a research report.

Experts like Vandana Hari add, however, that the US cannot expect negotiations to be as straightforward this time with India (or China, for that matter) as they were during the 2012-2015 era. “Diplomatic skills will be put to the test on all sides,” Hari noted in her Vanda Insights Oil Viewsletter.

The possibility of rising US crude supplies to India being used as a bargaining chip was also been raised, with Hari estimating that while average Indian imports of Iranian crude slumped by a third in August from around 628,000 barrels a day (b/d) in July, US-origin crude imports have spiked to 342,000 b/d from just 90,000 b/d over the January-July period.

‘Iran, India working to keep up oil supply’

Responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that India needs to bring Iranian oil imports to zero by November, Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Minister Abbas Akhoundi said that the US was an “outsider” and “insiders” should come together. While Akhoundi admitted that trade would be impacted, he assured that oil would continue flowing. “At the end of the day, both sides will find a way to carry on their relationship,” he said.