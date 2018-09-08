Home Business

RBI slaps Rs 3 crores fine on three banks for delay in fraud detection

Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra were on Friday fined a total of Rs 3 crore each for failing to timely detect and report fraud in some accounts.

Published: 08th September 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai. | REUTERS

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai. | REUTERS

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Three state-run banks — Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra — were on Friday fined a total of Rs 3 crore each by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for failing to timely detect and report fraud in some accounts.

The central bank, in three separate releases, said it has imposed Rs 1 crore each on the three banks.

The RBI on August 30 “imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 10 million” on the banks for contravention of the instructions contained in ‘Master Circular on Fraud — Classification and Reporting’ issued by it, the releases said.

The bank has taken necessary preventive measures and has implemented a comprehensive corrective action plan to strengthen internal controls and to ensure that such incidents do not recur, Union Bank of India (UBI) said in a regulatory filing.

The bank added that while the representatives of the bank made oral submissions during the personal hearing on April 4 this year before the Committee of Executive Directors of RBI, “The reply as well as the submissions... and additional documents furnished have not been found adequate by RBI...”.

Meanwhile, Bank of India stated in its exchange filing that the penalty imposed on the bank is to be paid within 14 days of receipt of the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality