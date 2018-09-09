Home Business

HDFC Life simplifies claim settlement for flood-hit Kerala

Published: 09th September 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Life | Wikimedia Commons

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Life said Sunday it has simplified the claim settlement process for life and health policies for customers in the flood-affected Kerala state.

For life claims, customers need to submit only three documents--death certificate issued by local authorities, police or hospital, identify and residence proof of the beneficiary and pass copy/cancelled cheque of the nominee for bank details, HDFC Life said in a release.

"We have simplified the claims and policy servicing process for your convenience.

Our nodal officers are a phone call away for any assistance that you may require," it said.

For health claims four documents need to be submitted such as identity and residence proof, pass book copy/cancelled cheques for bank details, hospital bill along with payment receipt and discharge card from hospital, HDFC Life said.

The insurer has also extended the time period of 60 days from the event date, for health claim submission for events falling between July 15 - September 30, 2018.

