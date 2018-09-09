Home Business

Insurance industry to touch USD 280 billion by FY20: Study

Gross premium increased from Rs 3.2 lakh crore (USD 49 billion) in 2011-12 to reach Rs 5 lakh crore (USD72 billion) in 2017-18, it said.

Published: 09th September 2018 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian insurance industry is expected to grow to USD 280 billion by 2019-20 aided by the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat and increasing awareness about need for protection, according to an Assocham-APAS study.

Insurance penetration in the country reached 3.7 per cent in 2017 from 2.71 per cent in 2001.

Gross premium increased from Rs 3.2 lakh crore (USD 49 billion) in 2011-12 to reach Rs 5 lakh crore (USD72 billion) in 2017-18, it said.

"Push by the government and the regulator has helped increase the penetration of the insurance, as spread of schemes have also increased.

Several factors such as growing middle class, young population and increasing awareness towards the need for protection and retirement planning would enable the growth further," the study said.

It said, Ayushman Bharat, the ambitious scheme of the government, covering 100 million poor and vulnerable families with a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family of tertiary care and hospitalisation will be a game changer for the insurance industry, as it would have a great multiplier impact on a host of allied sectors and create lakhs of new jobs.

"The Indian insurance industry is expected to grow to USD 280 billion by FY2020 with the government's flagship Ayushman Bharat and other growth drivers like rising disposable incomes, presence of global players and easing of the regulatory regime, helping penetration of the insurance culture in the country," the study noted.

The private sector companies which presently hold close to 48 per cent market share in the general insurance and 29 per cent in the life insurance will see a big growth in the opportunities.

The medium-term outlook for the life insurance industry remains robust, with solid premium growth forecast over the next five years to 2023, it said.

"An effective implementation of the (Ayushman Bharat) scheme will help the entire healthcare and allied sectors like pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical devices, data management, insurance hospitality TPAs, quality accreditation and human resource management with the help of information and communication technologies across the value chain," said the study conducted by industry chamber Assocham and research firm APAS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Insurance Insurance industry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality