Tata Comm launches cyber security response centre in Dubai

The Dubai launch marks Tata Communications' fourth dedicated security centre, after Chennai, Pune and Singapore.

Published: 09th September 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tata-File Image

Image used for representational purpose for Tata.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Tata Communications said Sunday it has launched an advanced cybersecurity response centre in Dubai.

The centre will provide 24/7 cybersecurity services to help customers stay one step ahead of evolving cyber threats in the Middle East region, Tata Communications said in a filing to BSE.

"Through the new cybersecurity response centre in Dubai, Tata Communications aims to offer enterprises and government bodies in the UAE and other GCC countries across the region with cyber-attack protection that helps them meet in-country regulation requirements," it said.

Unveiling the facility, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar Sultan Al Olama, said, "As data and operations become increasingly digitized in the UAE and the wider region, cybersecurity has become even more paramount now, and collaboration with global leaders in this area is one step forward to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

" Tata Communications Senior VP (Middle East, Central Asia and Africa) Radwan Moussalli said "The adoption of connected digital technologies and applications by consumers, enterprises, and governments is growing at a rapid pace in the Middle East.

Therefore, the Dubai Cyber Security Strategy was launched with the aim to provide the UAE with the right tools and services to make it a leading region in terms of cybersecurity".

Tata Communications cybersecurity

