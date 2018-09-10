Home Business

Alibaba chairman Jack Ma to step down; CEO Daniel Zhang to succeed

The co-founder of the company, Ma, will, however, remain as a board member of the Alibaba Group until the annual shareholder meet in 2020.

Published: 10th September 2018

Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo| AP)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Alibaba co-founder and chairman Jack Ma will step down as head of the e-commerce giant on September 10, 2019, the company said on Monday.

The group's Chief Executive Daniel Zhang will be the new chairman, succeeding its co-founder Jack Ma from September 2019, said the global firm.

"Ma will continue as the executive chairman of the company over the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition to Zhang," a statement from Alibaba said.

Zhang, who was earlier the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Taobao, an online shopping portal owned by the Alibaba Group, was appointed the CEO of the Alibaba Group in 2015.

The co-founder of the company, Ma, will, however, remain as a board member of the Alibaba Group until the annual shareholder meet in 2020.

"Ma is a lifetime partner in the Alibaba Partnership and is a member of its partnership committee," the statement added.

The Alibaba Partnership has 36 partners, who are the senior management of Alibaba Group or its affiliates.

Founded in 1999 by Chinese teacher-turned-entrepreneur Jack Ma as a platform to connect Chinese manufacturers with the world, Hangzhou-based Alibaba stands among one of the largest companies in the world.

Apart from its online shopping portals, Alibaba also offers electronic payment services and cloud computing services.

