Can anyone retire early?

Savings and investments are never a priority for the young and the restless souls. Yet, there are certain things that manage to grab the attention of the millennials from time to time. The latest one is called FIRE, or Financially Independent, Retire Early. In America, the people in 20s are signing up for the socalled ‘retire early’ movement. There are several blogs and articles published on the topic. The need for such a movement emerges from a lifestyle that builds stress despite generating a high income.

In India too, many people dream of retiring at 40. Retirement actually means freedom from a fixed work schedule. You want to be in control of your time. You want to pursue hobbies that you wish to nurture. The idea is to boost the quality of life. You are not interested in stopping work. You want to work at your pace instead of being tied down by an assembly line or processes of a large company.

CAN ANYONE REALLY GET THERE?

A key factor to your goal of an early retirement is your ability to take risks. It is your ability to know more about risks involved in investing and allocate resources accordingly that matter. The other aspect is that it involves sacrificing a lot of spending when young. Your investments take precedence over everything else. To retire young, it is a whole new challenge.

You need to be both smart and lucky to succeed. It is somewhat similar to the exhilarating experience of adventure sports. Some people are cut out for them. Most people are not. So, retiring early is not everybody’s cup of tea. Your ability to take risks is based on your future income. You can put your existing investment at stake, if you know you are going to get more money in the future. If you are earning a good salary, you may want to create a ‘risk’ portion towards your early retirement plan. So essentially, you need to think and do things differently.

Here are five simple ideas that could potentially help you retire rich. Please do note that this is not an exhaustive list. To achieve your dream of retiring early, a lot of the initiative has to come from your gut. Be that as it may, the list below is a thought starter.

■ Invest in businesses: Keep an eye on opportunities to buy a minority stake in startups or invest regularly in shares of listed blue chip companies. Startups could be businesses set up by your talented friends with a strong academic background. If a new business is set up to offer solutions to existing problems, those tend to survive and thrive. It takes at least 10 years for any investment to come good.

■ Invest in art: Many of us already have a hobby to collect rare things. Nurture that habit. You may invest in a painting or an artefact. You may strike gold here a decade or so later.

■ Invest in land: Real estate has its ability to spring a surprise. But more than the structure, it is the land that can get a value in multiples. The new land acquisition laws provide for a generous compensation to landowners for infrastructure projects.

■ Work for a startup: Quit your big company job and join a startup. Use your experience to build a business to scale and exit along with the founders. If you negotiate well, you could end up making good enough money to retire young.

■ Start up on your own: The best investment is in yourself. Building a business early is good as your ability to sustain risks is much higher when young. You may fail in a couple of initial years. But you will soon find your calling. (The author is a publisher and founder at Simplus Information Services Pvt. Ltd.)

