Government considering steps to stem rupee fall 

The rupee has fallen by nearly 15 per cent against the dollar this year and touched a new record low of 72.66 on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2018 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: The government is considering measures to stop further depreciation of the rupee including a special deposit scheme for non-resident Indians, local TV channels reported on Monday, citing finance ministry sources.

