Home Business

Insuring train travel should be norm

Insuring our train travel should be a norm, rather than an exception.

Published: 10th September 2018 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Insuring our train travel should be a norm, rather than an exception. While train journeys were earlier automatically insured free of cost whenever a ticket was booked via the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website, the recent change in norms has made the insurance optional for passengers.

The change, which came into effect on September 1, covers an insurance claim of up to Rs 10 lakh at merely 68 paise. All a passenger has to do is while booking train tickets on the IRCTC site, he/she will have to go to the option of ‘Travel Insurance’ and give consent. The insurance is available for all passengers of reserved seats, including sleeper, AC and chair car, and covers both death and injury. In case of death, the insurer is liable to pay Rs 10 lakh to the insured.

In case of permanent or partial disability, the insurer will pay a sum of Rs 7.5 lakh (this is over and above the compensation provided in times of crisis). In case of injury, the compensation stands at Rs  2lakh. For the new scheme, IRCTC has tied up with three companies - Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, Shriram General Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited. To claim compensation, a passenger will have to pursue the case with insurance companies and not with IRCTC. “It is highly advisable to take the 68 paise insurance. The compensation announced by state or central government in many cases is not enough to meet the loss suffered.

In many cases, claim settlement gets delayed. Insurance companies, on the other hand, are more professional,” says an executive of a general insurance firm. Another advantage for opting travel insurance is that it covers not only accidents but also other emergencies such as robbery. The travel insurance scheme is applicable for Indian citizens, but not for children who are below five years of age.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality