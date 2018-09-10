Home Business

Sensex, Nifty fall over one per cent to near four-week closing low

The rupee touched a life-low of 72.6750 to the dollar, forcing the government to consider measures to soften the fall. It has declined nearly 15 per cent against the dollar this year.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

File Image of BSE Sensex. (File | Reuters )

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell over one percent on Monday to their lowest close in nearly four weeks, as fears of an escalating U.S.-China trade war and a sinking rupee dampened investor sentiment.

ALSO READ | Sensex down by 243 points as Donald Trump raises trade war stakes

The broader Nifty closed 1.3 per cent lower at 11,438.10, while the BSE Sensex ended down 1.2 per cent at 37,922.17. Both indexes marked their worst closing levels since Aug. 16.

The rupee touched a life-low of 72.6750 to the dollar, forcing the government to consider measures to soften the fall. It has declined nearly 15 per cent against the dollar this year.

Financials and energy stocks were the biggest losers with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd down 1.9 per cent, while Reliance Industries finished 1.8 per cent lower.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex closing NSE Nifty SENSEX Stocks closing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike