Sensex, Nifty fall over one per cent to near four-week closing low

By Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell over one percent on Monday to their lowest close in nearly four weeks, as fears of an escalating U.S.-China trade war and a sinking rupee dampened investor sentiment.

The broader Nifty closed 1.3 per cent lower at 11,438.10, while the BSE Sensex ended down 1.2 per cent at 37,922.17. Both indexes marked their worst closing levels since Aug. 16.

The rupee touched a life-low of 72.6750 to the dollar, forcing the government to consider measures to soften the fall. It has declined nearly 15 per cent against the dollar this year.

Financials and energy stocks were the biggest losers with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd down 1.9 per cent, while Reliance Industries finished 1.8 per cent lower.