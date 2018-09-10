Home Business

Three million Apaches sold since 2005, says TVS Motor 

Published: 10th September 2018 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

TVS Apache

TVS Apache RR 310

By PTI

CHENNAI: Maker of two- and three-wheelers TVS Motor on Monday said its premium motorcycle Apache has recorded sales of over three million units since its launch in 2005.

The city-based company has been rolling out the Apache range of models from its facility in Hosur.

"We are truly humbled to reach this milestone. I want to express my gratitude to our valued customers in the country and abroad," a press release quoted president and chief executive officer of the company K N Radhakrishnan as saying.

ALSO READ | TVS Motor continues expanding overseas offerings

"Through the years, TVS Apache has stood for providing unrivalled experience backed by its rich racing pedigree, advanced technology and stylish design.

The three million milestone is special the release said.

The company currently sells Apache RTR (race throttle response), Apache 160 cc and the RR 310 cc in the premium segment apart from other models, it added.

The shares of the firm were each trading at Rs 586.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)on Monday.

