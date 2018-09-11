Home Business

Aadhaar not mandatory for booking an international parcel: India Post

It is mandatory to produce an identity proof acceptable for important transactions like booking an international parcel or international EMS (Merchandise) for safety and security reasons.

Published: 11th September 2018 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar is not mandatory for booking international parcel but is one of the optional identity documents, the Department of Posts said Monday.

"Aadhaar, as per the prevailing norms in the country, is not a mandatory document to be produced at the time of booking," the Department of Posts said in a statement.

"One of the accepted Identity Proof is Aadhaar, along with others like driving licence, Passport, Voter ID etc which are also acceptable. Moreover, all such documents are only required for office record and are not required to be pasted on the consignments," the statement said.

The statement has come amid a report which claims that India Post asks for the display of Aadhaar number on parcels.

The department said that it appears that the confusion was created by an erroneous message generated from the twitter account of the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle wherein it was mentioned that pasting of ID proof on consignments is in accordance with international guidelines.

"Instructions are being reiterated to the post offices to ensure smooth booking of articles taking the convenience and regulatory requirements into account together," the statement said.

The postal department added that a copy of any ID proof including Aadhaar is required for booking of International Parcel and International EMS (Merchandise) for security purpose based on requests received from organisations like Narcotics Control Bureau and Wild Life Crime Control Bureau.

Comments(2)

  • Kandasamy
    Its not good for the government to play with an important matter. If government finds anything like Aadhaar that is worthy to be a mandatory then the government should not be reluctant to make it mandatory. If the government is reluctant in implementing anything like this the people would get confused and the confusion may be used by politicians to do useless politics to put pressure on the system. So the government should take proper measures to avoid unnecessary trouble.
    1 hour ago reply

  • mohammed 2
    clg fees pay
    2 hours ago reply
