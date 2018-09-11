Home Business

Jio to use Hughes satellite to provide 4G services in remote, rural areas

Reliance Jio

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Reliance Jio will use Hughes satellite services for providing 4G services in some parts of rural and remote area.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company will connect more than 400 sites in remote and rural locations for the services, a Hughes official said.

"After an extensive evaluation of the satellite technology on the market, we felt strongly that the Hughes Jupiter System, with its high-throughput terminals and future-proof multiservice capabilities, provided the ideal performance and efficiency for supporting connectivity to our 4G/LTE sites," Jyotindra Thacker, Group president, Reliance Jio said.

Hughes Communications President Partho Banerjee said satellite is the ideal technology for extending 4G service to remote and rural communities beyond the reach of terrestrial network.

Under the agreement with Jio, Hughes India will provide a managed service to include network planning, implementation, operation and maintenance.

