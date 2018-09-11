Home Business

NBFCs tap public issue market to raise funds

The issue opened to a positive response on day one getting cumulative bids of 61 per cent.

Published: 11th September 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Financial intermediaries who tapped banks and private placement market primarily for raising debt are now directly approaching investors as three companies hit the capital markets one after other this week. Tata Capital Financial Services’s non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue opened for subscription on Monday, Indiabulls Commercial Credit opens on Tuesday, and Aadhar Housing Finance is scheduled to open on Friday.

Though the cost of funding is higher for public issue of NCDs compared to private placement of NCDs, these non-banking finance companies are also looking at the issuances as creating larger customer interface – the NCD investors can be potential borrowers and vice versa, an investment banking official said. Private placement market has also slowed down after regulations made electronic bidding compulsory. Tata Capital’s issue with a base size of `2,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to `7,500 crore including an unsecured NCDs of `1,500 crore.

The issue opened to a positive response on day one getting cumulative bids of 61 per cent. The issue is AAA/stable rated by CRISIL and carries an interest rate of 8.7 per cent to 9.10 per cent for tenures of 3, 5 and 10 years.Indiabulls Commercial Credit, a subsidiary of India Bulls Housing Finance Ltd’s issue has a base size of `1,000 crore and option to retain oversubscription of another `1,000 crore. The AAA rated NCDs carry interest rates of 8.80 to 9.10 per cent with tenures ranging 3, 5 and 10 years.Aadhar Housing Finance, active in the affordable housing lending segment is looking to raise base amount of `500 crore and up to a maximum of `1,400 cr. The AA + (SO) rates issues carries an interest of 9.60 per cent to 9.75 per cent with tenures ranging from 3, 5 and 10 years.

With banks limiting their exposure to sectors to follow the regulatory norms as well as their efforts to clean up their bad debts have limited the financing option available for non-banking finance companies/financial intermediaries, market observers said. But, the financial intermediaries are seeing increase in fund requirements as housing finance and other loans are seeing increasing demand, one investment banker said. “This is also an opportunity for investors who are looking at higher yield, and also an investment avenue away from equities in the current scenario,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike