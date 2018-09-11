Home Business

Passenger vehicle sales decline 2.46 per cent in August, car sales down 1 per cent

Car sales declined 1.03 per cent to 1,96,847 units last month as against 1,98,892 units in August last year, according to data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped 2. 46 per cent to 2,87,186 units in August as against 2,49,416 units in the same month last year, automobile industry body SIAM said Tuesday.

Motorcycle sales last month grew by 6.18 per cent to 12,06,512 units as compared to 11,36,322 units in August 2017.

Total two-wheeler sales in August were higher by 2.91 per cent to 19,46,811 units as against 18,91,685 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles jumped by 29.56 per cent to 84,668 units in August as against 65,350 units in the year-ago month, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a growth of 3.43 per cent 23,81,931 to units from 23,02,902 units in August 2017, it added.

