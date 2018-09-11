Will not let manipulators cash in on market volatility: SEBI

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday warned that the manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage of the volatility in the stock market.

A combination of global and domestic factors have affected investor sentiment, with the benchmark indices registering around 500 points decline in the last two days.

The renewed concerns over an escalation of trade war between the US and China pulled down global markets, while the domestic markets are witnessing free fall due to sharp decline in the rupee value.

"The domestic markets are volatile, but they are globally volatile too.

Our risk management economics are in place and manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage," Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a capital market conference here.

"The regulator is vigilant," he added.

Commenting on the implementation of time extension for equity derivatives, Tyagi said we have received basic proposals but are awaiting details from the exchanges.

Sebi had earlier allowed domestic stock exchanges to extend timing for equity derivatives trading till 11.55 pm with effect from October 1.