Home Business

Will not let manipulators cash in on market volatility: SEBI

A combination of global and domestic factors have affected investor sentiment, with the benchmark indices registering around 500 points decline in the last two days.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Tuesday warned that the manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage of the volatility in the stock market.

A combination of global and domestic factors have affected investor sentiment, with the benchmark indices registering around 500 points decline in the last two days.

The renewed concerns over an escalation of trade war between the US and China pulled down global markets, while the domestic markets are witnessing free fall due to sharp decline in the rupee value.

"The domestic markets are volatile, but they are globally volatile too.

ALSO READDrop forensic audit and permit statutory audit: Parsvnath Developers to SEBI

Our risk management economics are in place and manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage," Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters on the sidelines of a capital market conference here.

"The regulator is vigilant," he added.

Commenting on the implementation of time extension for equity derivatives, Tyagi said we have received basic proposals but are awaiting details from the exchanges.

Sebi had earlier allowed domestic stock exchanges to extend timing for equity derivatives trading till 11.55 pm with effect from October 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI stock market trade war

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Documentary Nae Pasaran explores Scottish workers' boycott over Chile coup
Quincy Jones documentary debuts at Toronto Film Festival
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival