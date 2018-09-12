Home Business

India Inc not good and ready for future risk: Deloitte

The top three risks for the companies in the next three years pertain to technology disruptions, cyber security and regulatory risks.

Published: 12th September 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian corporates are unprepared to deal with emerging risks due to unavailability of skilled risk management professionals, non-involvement of seniors and inadequate budget and resources, a survey by consultancy firm Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has shown.

The top three risks for the companies in the next three years pertain to technology disruptions, cyber security and regulatory risks.

“When leaders of organisations were asked how well the cyber security and technology related risks are currently managed, 64 per cent responded that it is either ‘inadequate’ or ‘needs improvement’,” the report stated.  This insight is further substantiated with the fact that only 35 per cent of the organisations had a high involvement of Board of Directors in risk management, while many are still traditionally conditioned to approach risks with a reactive attitude.

The findings also suggest that 12 per cent of the organisations did not have a well-defined risk management strategy and 27 per cent were unsure of their risk management strategies.

“This essentially means that there needs to be a shift from being risk-averse to risk-aware, with the power of innovation,” said Rohit Mahajan, president, risk advisory, Deloitte India. He added that the changing trend demonstrates that with digital transformation, organisations will now need to redefine strategies as they become susceptible to multiple threats.

While they agree on the top risks, there exists a divide on the viewpoint on risk management. While 44 per cent of businesses harness risks to find future opportunities and drive returns, 36 per cent use risk management with an aim to drive compliance and prevent losses. Meanwhile, there is a growing demand for a dedicated Chief Risk Officer (CRO) position with changing dynamics and speed of business delivery, the report stated. “Although, 39 per cent of the organisations mentioned that risk management is the responsibility of each business/function and there is no separate CRO role,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Deloitte Indian corporates India Inc

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival