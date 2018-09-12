Home Business

Market manipulators under Sebi glare

SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday warned manipulators against taking advantage of the stock market volatility.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday warned manipulators against taking advantage of the stock market volatility. The remarks come in the backdrop of an ongoing mini market rout in emerging economies and as Indian market indices are witnessing sharp declines.

“The domestic markets are volatile, but they are globally volatile too. Our risk management economics are in place and manipulators will not be allowed to take advantage,” he said.

Investor sentiment is dampened as markets remain slippery. Tyagi termed rising oil prices, falling rupee, tighter global financial conditions, spillover risks from trade war and rising regional geopolitical tensions as key challenges.

Speaking at an event organized by FICCI here on Tuesday, Tyagi batted for cleaner and safer markets and to enhance the overall governance standards for issuers, intermediaries or market infrastructure providers.

