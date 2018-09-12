Home Business

Rupee sinks to new low of 72.91, drops 22 paise against US dollar

The domestic currency was quoting 22 paise lower at a fresh record low of 72. 91 against the US dollar in morning trade amid surging crude oil prices.

Published: 12th September 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 09:50 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Wednesday collapsed to a lifetime low of 72.91 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market.

Escalating trade war concerns, consistent dollar demand from banks and importers, mainly oil refiners, following higher crude oil prices, kept the rupee under pressure, dealers said.

On Tuesday, after scaling a historic low of 72.74, the local unit, finally settled day at 72.69, showing a loss of 24 paise, or 0.33 per cent.

Brent crude gained 0. 35 per cent to quote at USD 79. 34 a barrel.

It had surged over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade. The sentiment was also hurt by sustained capital outflows, they added.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex was up by 133. 29 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 37,546.42 in the opening deals.

