Home Business

Verizon India, Pratham to educate underprivileged children

The programme aims at providing 2,000 underprivileged children fundamental learning skills in their primary school years.

Published: 12th September 2018 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

CHENNAI: IT major Verizon India, the subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Verizon Communications Inc, has partnered with non-profit organisation Pratham Education Foundation to offer its 'Early Years' programme to 25 schools at Bandlaguda in Hyderabad in Telangana state.

The programme is for two age groups - 'Balwadi' for three to five years and 'Balvachan' for grades one and two, a press release said.

Early Years also encourages mothers' involvement in enriching education, the release said.

Under Balwadi, a woman can run a pre-school in a community space or within schools, it said.

At a function held at a Government Primary School in Bandlaguda, programme head of Pratham Education Foundation Sunita Burra and vice-president and managing director of Verizon India Kalyani Sekar formally launched the initiative, the release said.

"It is very fulfilling to partner with an organisation augmenting the effectiveness of early schooling," the release quoted Sekar as saying.

On the partnership with Verizon, Burra said in the release that it was a privilege to partner with Verizon India to support Early Years lay the foundation for the success of the children.

The programme aims at providing 2,000 underprivileged children fundamental learning skills in their primary school years, the release added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Verizon India Pratham Education Education

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru