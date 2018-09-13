Home Business

SEBI imposes fine of Rs 10 lakh on an individual for disclosure lapse

'There is no case for change in the penalty of Rs 10 lakh imposed earlier' through a previous order, Sebi said in a fresh order.

Published: 13th September 2018 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

SEBI (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on an individual for disclosure lapses in the shares of Gujarat Arth.

"There is no case for change in the penalty of Rs 10 lakh imposed earlier" through a previous order, Sebi said in a fresh order.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had set aside Sebi's earlier order of February 2015 and directed the regulator to pass a fresh order in the case related to one Shivram Motial Meena.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation from October 2003 to January 2004 for alleged violation of Takeover and Insider Trading provisions.

In a fresh ruling, Sebi said during January 2004, Meena acquired 5 lakh shares of Gujarat Arth from another entity in the off-market transaction after which his shareholding increased to 9.91 per cent in the firm.

Under Takeover and Insider Trading norms, Meena was required to the disclose his increased shareholding to the exchanges and the company as his stake crossed the threshold of five per cent.

However, he failed to disclose it and thereby violated Takeover and Insider Trading regulations, Sebi said.

In a separate order, Sebi Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 2 lakh on two promoters of RCL Foods for failing to disclose their reduced shareholding in the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SEBI Gujarat Arth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The poster of 'Dabangg'.
Eight years of Dabangg: Stars get nostalgic
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss will be aired on Colors from this weekend, that is, October 1, 2017.
WATCH | Bigboss12 Contestant final list
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend