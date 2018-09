By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Private sector insurer HDFC Life on Wednesday announced appointment of Vibha Padalkar as the managing director and CEO of the company for a period of three years starting from September 12. This follows the exit of Amitabh Chaudhry to take charge as Axis Bank MD & CEO. HDFC Life has also appointed Suresh Badami as a whole-time director of the company for a period of three years.

Padalkar, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, has been with the company since August 2008.