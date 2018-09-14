Ashok Leyland bags 2nd order from BRTC for 200 buses

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hinduja group's flagship company Ashok Leyland Friday said it has bagged another order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) for the supply of 200 buses.

The order is for single-decker buses which have been procured against a tender under Indian Line of Credit, the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not reveal the total value of the order or the timeline for its execution.

This is Ashok Leyland's second order from the Bangladesh government-owned transport entity in the last one month.

In mid-August BRTC had placed order for supply of 300 double-decker buses with the company.

"Bangladesh continues to be one of our most important export markets. And it will continue to play a key role in our strategy of increasing our export share in total revenue," said Vinod K Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland.

The company's vehicle sales jumped 25.11 per cent 13,634 units in August against 10,897 units in the same period year-ago.

The sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles surged 28.85 per cent to 10,567 in August while light commercial vehicle sales rose 13.76 per cent to 3,067 in the previous month.