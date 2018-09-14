Home Business

Ashok Leyland bags 2nd order from BRTC for 200 buses

The order is for single-decker buses which have been procured against a tender under Indian Line of Credit, the company said in a statement.

Published: 14th September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Hinduja group's flagship company Ashok Leyland Friday said it has bagged another order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) for the supply of 200 buses.

The order is for single-decker buses which have been procured against a tender under Indian Line of Credit, the company said in a statement.

It, however, did not reveal the total value of the order or the timeline for its execution.

This is Ashok Leyland's second order from the Bangladesh government-owned transport entity in the last one month.

In mid-August BRTC had placed order for supply of 300 double-decker buses with the company.

"Bangladesh continues to be one of our most important export markets. And it will continue to play a key role in our strategy of increasing our export share in total revenue," said Vinod K Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland.

The company's vehicle sales jumped 25.11 per cent 13,634 units in August against 10,897 units in the same period year-ago.

The sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles surged 28.85 per cent to 10,567 in August while light commercial vehicle sales rose 13.76 per cent to 3,067 in the previous month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ashok Leyland Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity