Home Business

Centre unveils measures to check widening CAD, falling rupee

The domestic currency has declined around 6 per cent since August and touched an all-time low of 72 level this week.

Published: 14th September 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 11:01 PM   |  A+A-

Union inance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government Friday decided to relax norms for raising overseas borrowing and impose restrictions on the non-essential imports as part of efforts to check rising current account deficit (CAD) amid falling rupee.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the state of the economy.

Modi was briefed by Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel and officials of the Finance Ministry, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters here after the meeting.

The decisions are aimed at checking the CAD and increase foreign exchange inflows, Jaitley said.

The government would also take steps to promote exporters and restrict non-essential imports, he added.

Jaitley, however, did not disclose items on which import restrictions would be imposed.

"To address the issue of expanding CAD, the government will take necessary steps to cut down non-essential imports and increase exports. The commodities of which imports will be cut down will be decided after consultations with concerned ministries and will be WTO-compliant," he said.

The rupee touched an all-time low of 72.91 against the US dollar on September 12 and it closed at 71.84.

The domestic currency has declined around 6 per cent since August and touched an all-time low of 72 level this week.

Petrol and diesel prices have also touched record highs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
falling rupee Arun Jaitley Narendra Modi Imports current account deficit RBI Urjit Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity