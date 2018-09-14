Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins meets PM, signs pact with BSNL, Niti Aayog

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to India and also signed agreements with state-run telecom firm BSNL and Niti Aayog.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. We discussed various aspects relating to technology as well as innovation," Modi said in a tweet.

The US-based firm signed two agreements with Niti Aayog and BSNL under the aegis of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the presence of Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

Great discussion with @RajivKumar1 and @Secretary_DoT about our commitment to help India grow its ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as driving economic growth. We are excited to collaborate with NITI Aayog and BSNL! @Cisco pic.twitter.com/J6rguclekk — Chuck Robbins (@ChuckRobbins) September 13, 2018

"A glimpse of the signing of the MoU for 5G domain between BSNL and cisco_in. Secretary_DoT and Mr H C Pant, company secretary, BSNL were present on this occasion," BSNL said in its tweet, sharing a picture of the signing ceremony.

According to sources, the agreements with BSNL and DoT will involve showcasing and demonstrating possibilities of 5G -- especially use cases to solve citizens' problems and deliver services in areas such as agriculture and education.

Cisco also signed an agreement with Niti Aayog to connect all 100 Atal Incubation Centres in the country by equipping them with its conferencing platforms like Webex Teams and Cisco Webex Board.

