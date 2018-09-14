Home Business

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins meets PM, signs pact with BSNL, Niti Aayog

The US-based firm signed two agreements with Niti Aayog and BSNL under the aegis of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the presence of Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

Published: 14th September 2018 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter Image @nrendramodi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to India and also signed agreements with state-run telecom firm BSNL and Niti Aayog.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco. We discussed various aspects relating to technology as well as innovation," Modi said in a tweet.

The US-based firm signed two agreements with Niti Aayog and BSNL under the aegis of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the presence of Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

"A glimpse of the signing of the MoU for 5G domain between BSNL and cisco_in. Secretary_DoT and Mr H C Pant, company secretary, BSNL were present on this occasion," BSNL said in its tweet, sharing a picture of the signing ceremony.

According to sources, the agreements with BSNL and DoT will involve showcasing and demonstrating possibilities of 5G -- especially use cases to solve citizens' problems and deliver services in areas such as agriculture and education.

Cisco also signed an agreement with Niti Aayog to connect all 100 Atal Incubation Centres in the country by equipping them with its conferencing platforms like Webex Teams and Cisco Webex Board.

"Great discussion with @RajivKumar1 and @Secretary_DoT about our commitment to help India grow its ecosystem of talent, entrepreneurship, and innovation, as well as driving economic growth. We are excited to collaborate with NITI Aayog and BSNL," Robbins tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CISCO Chuck Robbins Niti Aayog BSNL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend