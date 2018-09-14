Home Business

Equity indices open in green on firm Asian cues

The 51-scrip Nifty50 at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,443.50 points, against its previous close of 11,369.90 points.

MUMBAI: The key Indian equity indices opened in green on Friday tracking similar cues from the Asian markets.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, oil and gas and metal counters.

At 9.42 a.m., the Nifty50 traded at 11,431.60 points, higher by 61.70 points or 0.54 per cent from its previous close.

The S&P BSE Sensex which had opened at 37,939.29 points, traded at 37,899.46 points, higher by 181.50 points or 0.48 per cent from its previous close of 37,717.96 points.

So far, it has touched an intra-day high of 38,058.92 points and low of 37,874.33 points.

Stock exchanges were closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

