Fuel prices continue northward march, petrol sold at Rs 81.28/ltr and diesel at Rs 73.30/ltr in Delhi

The petrol price was increased by 28 paise per litre, while the diesel saw a hike of 22 paise per litre in the national capital, informed the Indian Oil Corporation.

The price of petrol rose to Rs 88.67 per litre in Mumbai and diesel at 77.82 per litre. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

New Delhi: Fuel price jumped to an all-time high on Friday, with petrol being sold at Rs 81.28 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.30 per litre in the national capital.

On the other hand, the price of petrol rose to Rs 88.67 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at 77.82 per litre.

The continuous hike in the fuel price is being witnessed from the past few days, causing much trouble to the common people.

Speaking about the soaring fuel price, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said that the hike in fuel price in the country is due to international factors, and not under the Centre's control.

OIL ON THE BOIL: PETROL PRICE IN 4 METROS

