Tariff negotiations with US underway: Union Steel Minister

Published: 14th September 2018 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh. (Twitter Image @ChBirenderSingh)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh Friday said negotiations are underway with the United States (US) over 25 per cent tariff it had imposed on steel imports.

US President Donald Trump had earlier imposed a 25 per cent import tariff on steel and 10 per cent on aluminium.

However, the minister said there would not be any immediate impact on domestic steel exports as India sends a marginal amount of alloy of its shipment to the US.

"Negotiations are still going on (with the US). There may some a sort of understanding and the other side is that we are to go for certain steps to be taken to safeguard our interest. We will certainly take," he said at Assocham India Steel Summit - Enhancing Competitiveness & Overcoming Challenges.

Singh had earlier said that the 25 per cent tariff imposed by the US on steel import can 'indirectly' affect the domestic sector.

"The US decision to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel imports will have a negligible direct impact (on India's export) as India's share of US Steel imports is very small as compared to other countries but there might be an indirect impact," he had said.

