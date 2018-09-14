Home Business

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu to participate in G-20 trade ministers meeting in Argentina today

The meeting assumes as countries including the US has significantly raised customs duties on products including steel and aluminium.

Published: 14th September 2018 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 08:53 AM

Suresh Prabhu. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Issues including increasing protectionism, challenges to promote global commerce and new industrial revolution would figure in the meeting of G-20 trade and investment ministerial meeting in Argentina today, an official said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will participate in this meeting at Mar del Plata in Argentina.

"We want to ensure that we reform WTO but keep it as an engine for global trade. Looking to work with all important countries for a most agreeable, forward-looking reform agenda. Will use the G20 forum for taking this idea forward. All efforts now on achieving these goals in mission mode," Prabhu said in a tweet.

"Some of the key issues that would be discussed in the meeting include global value chains in agriculture, new industrial revolution, challenges to the global multinational trading system in the wake of protectionist measures by some countries," the official said.

It has triggered a trade war kind of situation, which is impacting the global trade.

The G20 members include India, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, EU, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, UK and the US.

