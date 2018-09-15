Home Business

Ashok Leyland bags order for 200 buses in Bangladesh

Published: 15th September 2018 11:20 AM

ashok-leyland-reuters-L

Ashok Leyland (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland Friday said it has bagged an order for 200 buses in Bangladesh.

The order is for single-decker AC buses which includes intercity AC buses as well as city AC buses, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

"These completely built-up (CBU) units for BRTC (Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation) will be procured against a tender under Indian line of credit," it added.

Commenting on the development, Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vinod K Dasari said the repeat order, after the double-decker bus order, is a testament of the trust Bangladesh authorities have in the company.

"Bangladesh continues to be one of our most important export markets.

And it will continue to play a key role in our strategy of increasing our export share in total revenue," Dasari said.

Ashok Leyland shares ended 2.7 per cent up at Rs 131.35 on the BSE.

