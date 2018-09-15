Home Business

Credai's western Uttar Pradesh chapter appoints Prashant Tiwari as president 

Credai-Western UP chapter has about 85 developers as members and it covers the region of Noosa, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

Published: 15th September 2018 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Credai logo used for representation.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realtors' body Credai Saturday announced the appointment of Prashant Tiwari as president for its western Uttar Pradesh chapter.

Tiwari, who is Chairman of realty firm Prateek group, has been appointed for 2018-2020 period.

Credai-Western UP chapter has about 85 developers as members and it covers the region of Noosa, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

The new leadership team for 2018-2020 was elected at the general body meeting held yesterday.

"The team has listed the challenges that the sector is facing, and set clear short-term and long-term goals.

The biggest challenge for the industry in Western UP is ensuring delivery of long-delayed projects in the region and winning back the trust of the public," Tiwari said.

The chapter will actively engage with regulatory bodies, the buyers and its members to ensure that the realty sector in the Western UP emerges stronger, he added.

Credai-Western UP will have four vice presidents - Amit Jain (Director, Mahagun), Amit Modi (Director ABA Corp), Manish Gupta (Director, Strategic Developers) and Pramod Gupta (Director, Ajnara).

Subodh Goyal (MD, Civitech) has been appointed as secretary, while Sanjeev Gupta (Director, Sunworld) is joint secretary and Vinay Goel (Director, Express Builder) treasurer.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has about 12,000 members across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Credai Credai President Prashant Tiwari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi