Credai's western Uttar Pradesh chapter appoints Prashant Tiwari as president 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Realtors' body Credai Saturday announced the appointment of Prashant Tiwari as president for its western Uttar Pradesh chapter.

Tiwari, who is Chairman of realty firm Prateek group, has been appointed for 2018-2020 period.

Credai-Western UP chapter has about 85 developers as members and it covers the region of Noosa, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway.

The new leadership team for 2018-2020 was elected at the general body meeting held yesterday.

"The team has listed the challenges that the sector is facing, and set clear short-term and long-term goals.

The biggest challenge for the industry in Western UP is ensuring delivery of long-delayed projects in the region and winning back the trust of the public," Tiwari said.

The chapter will actively engage with regulatory bodies, the buyers and its members to ensure that the realty sector in the Western UP emerges stronger, he added.

Credai-Western UP will have four vice presidents - Amit Jain (Director, Mahagun), Amit Modi (Director ABA Corp), Manish Gupta (Director, Strategic Developers) and Pramod Gupta (Director, Ajnara).

Subodh Goyal (MD, Civitech) has been appointed as secretary, while Sanjeev Gupta (Director, Sunworld) is joint secretary and Vinay Goel (Director, Express Builder) treasurer.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has about 12,000 members across the country.