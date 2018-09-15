Home Business

HDFC Bank sends 250 summons via WhatsApp, e-mail to defaulters

The official said over 60 lakh cheque bounce cases are pending in the country and HDFC Bank has taken a lead by requesting the courts to use digital means to issue summons.

Published: 15th September 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank (File | Reuters)

HDFC Bank has sent nearly 250 summons through digital means so far. (File Photo | HDFC)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: HDFC Bank has sent nearly 250 summons through e-mail and WhatsApp to customers who evade compliance and hopes to settle cases faster by adopting the newer methods of communication.

"HDFC Bank is pursuing with various courts in the country to take up digital means of communication which include issuing notices, summons, through e-mails and WhatsApp which will help in faster disposal of the cases," a bank official said.

The official said over 60 lakh cheque bounce cases are pending in the country and HDFC Bank has taken a lead by requesting the courts to use digital means to issue summons.

"We have been sending summons through e-mail, on WhatsApp. In many cases, we have seen that customers deny having received any summon at all if sent through post."

"It also happens that people change residence more often but their e-mail IDs and mobile phone number do not change in general, so we thought this is an effective means of communication," the official said.

The bank has been adopting this method after a Supreme Court appointed amicus curiae recommended closure of proceedings in all cheque bounce cases through digital means.

The offence falls under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act which defines and amend the law relating to promissory notes, bills of exchange and cheques.

HDFC Bank has sent nearly 250 summons through digital means so far and hopes to settle the cases falling under the Act in a speedy manner, said the official.

The summons sent digitally so far by the bank are mainly concentrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh.

A few cases are related to accounts in Delhi, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir.

Majority of these summons have been sent on e-mail, a significant on WhatsApp while others have been sent on both platforms.

Sending digital summon assumes significance as the pending cheque bounce cases in various lower courts is clogging the criminal justice system, the bank official said.

There are over 1.93 crore criminal cases pending across the country, as per the latest data of National Judicial Data Grid.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HDFC HDFC Bank loan defaulters bad loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Apple smartwatches | Wikimedia Commons
  Smartwatches to rule nearly half of wearables by 2022
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Pihu' (Photo | YouTube)
'Pihu' to feature 2-year-old protagonist
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples in Chennai. There was little in his birt
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi