Infosys to buy Finland’s salesforce consulting firm Fluido for 65 million euros

BENGALURU: India’s second largest IT exporter Infosys on Friday said it will acquire Finland-based salesforce consulting company Fluido for 65 million euros. The acquisition is part of the Bengaluru-based company’s strategy to help clients in their digital transformation journey.

“This acquisition strengthens Infosys’ position as a leading salesforce enterprise cloud services provider and enhances its ability to provide clients an unparalleled cloud-first transformation,” Infosys said in a regulatory filing. The acquisition is expected to close during third quarter of the financial year 2018-19, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2010, Fluido has a strong presence in the Nordic region and Europe with offices in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Slovakia. The move will help Infosys elevate its presence across the region with developed assets and deep client relationships. The buyout is also likely to help the company in its localisation efforts.

“Fluido will be an important addition to the Infosys family, bringing a unique combination of market presence, deep salesforce expertise, agile delivery and training which, combined with our existing capabilities, will help companies reimagine and transform their businesses. This acquisition also aligns with our efforts to invest in local capabilities in the regions in which we operate,” said Ravi Kumar, president and deputy COO, Infosys.

Fluido customers are represented across industries such as manufacturing, energy, retail and telecommunications, to whom the company delivers services that span from strategy consulting to implementation and training. “With Infosys, we will now be able to provide truly global scalable services, while maintaining the close relationship with our customers. Both the scale and breadth of Infosys’ portfolio of offerings, broad industry expertise and enterprise cloud adoption is an exciting opportunity for Fluido customers and our people,” stated Fluido founder and CEO Kai Mäkelä.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Infosys said it will announce its financial results for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2018, on October 16, 2018. The Board meeting is likely to consider and recommend payment of interim dividend.